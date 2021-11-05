Bowling, soft play and food and drink back on the menu in Doncaster
Visitors to Adwick Leisure Complex will be able strike it lucky as the Kingpin tenpin bowling alley has reopened today (Friday 5 November).
The bowling will be a welcome return to activities for fans and younger visitors will also be able to enjoy soft play once again as The Playzone, a popular two-tier soft play area for children aged 0-12 reopens.
Chris Hone, head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who run Adwick Leisure Complex said: “We are thrilled to be able to reopen these activities.
“We want to thank our customers for their patience as we have reopened our gyms and pools and are now able to reopen these additional leisure activities.
“From today customers will be able to enjoy a bite to eat in The Strikes Bar and a game or two of bowling at Kingpin.”
Booking is now available online via www.adwickleisurecomplex.co.uk.
Walk up slots are available however the best price is always online.