Bonfire Night in Doncaster 2025: Here's a list of city's firework displays

Bonfire Night is set to return with a bang in Doncaster this November with a string of firework displays and gatherings.

There will be plenty of events taking place to mark Guy Fawkes’ night – here are some of them – and we’ll be updating this page in the run up to Bonfire Night, so keep checking back for more displays.

If you know of a fireworks display or bonfire that’s not listed, please get in touch via [email protected]

THE FESTIVAL OF FIREWORKS

Doncaster has a string of fireworks displays for Bonfire Night.

Club Doncaster has the answer for all your firework display plans as it hosts the Festival of Fireworks at the Eco-Power Stadium on Wednesday November 5.

Gates for the vibrant display open at 5pm. The sky will be lit up with the children’s display at 6:30pm followed by the main show at 8:45pm.

The entertainment commences with the Roger Tuby and Son funfair with loads of great attractions, including the fans' favourite dodgems.

This event also offers the chance for friends and family to get involved in seasonal festivities, indulge in street food and confectionaries whilst enjoying the fireworks and rides.

Entry is priced at just £3 when purchased in advance* and £5 for standard entry on the day. Children under one metre can enter for free.

Doncaster Rovers season members and Doncaster Rovers Belles season ticket holders can purchase tickets in advance for just £2 (the price of your ticket will reduce at the checkout).

If you want to come along with your friends, why not book a group ticket (there must be minimum of nine people within the group) for just £2 per ticket?

All the above ticket options are available until 5pm, Tuesday November 4

To purchase your tickets in advance, please call 01302 762576 or CLICK HERE.

Only service and guide dogs are permitted onto the site during this event. No other animals or pets are to be brought, otherwise, you will be refused entry.

Please note that those aged 13 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 and over.

FIREWORKS SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – DONCASTER RACECOURSE

Looking for a Halloween and fireworks experience that the whole family will love?

Doncaster Racecourse is hosting a spook-tacular evening on November 2 that promises to be filled with fun, thrills, and memories you'll cherish forever.

Whether you’re bringing the little ones, your friends, or coming as a group, this family-friendly night is set to be the highlight of your Halloween season.

Full details and tickets are available HERE

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC FIREWORKS AND BONFIRE

The annual Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza will take place from 6pm at Brunel Road, York Road Industrial Estate from 6pm on November 8.

REVENGE OF THE GUY

The spectacular annual firework display takes place on November 2 at Park View Bar, Park Road, Mexborough. Gates open 5pm, with a display at 6.45pm.

There will be food stalls, children's rides, candy floss, a sweet stall and DJ.

Early bird tickets tickets are available online, you can also purchase from Park View. payment by cash or card accepted. Adults £6, children under 12 £4. Admission on the night without a pre paid ticket is a cash only payment on the gate £7 adult £5 child.

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

The club in Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr will host a bonfire and fireworks from 6pm on November 1.

Gates open at 6pm with an outdoor bar and food outlets. Tickets available from the clubhouse.

ARMTHORPE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Armthorpe Parish Council Firework Display

Fireworks, fairground, free climbing wall and lots of food on Tuesday 4 November at Briar Road playing field.

Gates open at 5pm with the Main Display at 7pm. It's a great evening for families, friends, and anyone looking to enjoy delicious street food, sweets, and of course, fantastic fireworks. Entrance is free.

ROSSINGTON FIREWORKS DISPLAY

This will be on Miners Welfare Field on 5 November and will include fairground rides from around 4pm, fireworks start around 7:30pm. Come and join in on the fun for all the family.

ASKERN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The fireworks at Askern Lake return on November 5 with free entry from 6pm and the main display at 7pm.

BENTLEY PARK FIREWORKS DISPLAY

On November 2, Bentley Park will host a fireworks display and funfair. This is 5pm – 7pm and entry is £2.

FISHLAKE CRICKET AND BOWLS CLUB

Fishlake Cricket and Bowls Club is hosting a bonfire night celebration on November 1. Gates will open at 5:30pm, with the bonfire lighting at 6:30pm and a fireworks display at 7pm. Entry is £4 for adults, £2 for children, and free for under 5s.

THE KING WILLIAM INN IN SCAFTWORTH

The King William Inn in Scaftworth is hosting a fireworks night on November 5. Gates will open from 5pm, with the fireworks display starting at 8pm. Tickets include entry, food, and drink, with prices as follows: Adults (18+) £20 for a hot pork sandwich and drink, Youth (12–17) £10 for a hot pork sandwich and soft drink, Children (5–11) £5 for a rocket hot dog sausage and soft drink, and Infants (under 5) can attend for free (entry only). A vegetarian option is available for every ticket type.

SPROTBROUGH CRICKET CLUB

Sprotbrough Cricket Club will be hosting an event on Saturday, 8 November 2025, with gates opening at 4:30pm. Entry is priced at £5 per person for early bird online bookings, and £6 per person on the gate.

9th DONCASTER SCOUT GROUP

Saturday 1 November.

Gates open 5pm┃Bonfire lit 6pm┃Fireworks 6.30pm – 7pm

Adults £5┃Children £3

9th Doncaster Scout Group, rear of Sun Inn, off Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster, DN5 8RN

WHITE HART, OWSTON FERRY

Owston Ferry – White Hart

November 5, 5.30pm.

White Hart Owston Ferry, North Street, Owston Ferry, Doncaster, DN9 1RT

58th DONCASTER SCOUT GROUP

The Phoenix Centre, 58th Doncaster Scouts, Cantley

Saturday 8 November 2024 from 5:30pm.

Gates open at 5:30pm, the fire will be lit at 6:30pm, the fireworks display will begin at 7pm. There’ll be burgers, hot dogs, drinks, sweets, a tombola and a glow stick stall.

£6 adults, £3 for under 14s. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

KIRK SANDALL COMMUNITY BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Sports Assocation will hold its 12th annual community bonfire and fireworks extravaganza on November 1.

The event at Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Recreation Ground, Doncaster Road will see the bonfire lit at 6pm and fieworks at 7.30pm.

Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children under 12. There will be funfair rides, stalls, a raffle, tombola and street food as well as face painting.

