Bonfire Night in Doncaster 2024: Here's a list of city's firework displays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bonfire Night is set to return with a bang in Doncaster this November with a string of firework displays and gatherings.

There will be plenty of events taking place to mark Guy Fawkes’ night – here are some of them – and we’ll be updating this page in the run up to Bonfire Night, so keep checking back for more displays.

If you know of a fireworks display or bonfire that’s not listed, please get in touch via [email protected]

THE FESTIVAL OF FIREWORKS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster has a wide range of fireworks displays and bonfires to enjoy for 2024.

Doncaster’s biggest and best fireworks display is back for 2024 – and with a brand new name.

Club Doncaster has the answer for all your firework display plans as it platys host to the Festival of Fireworks – formerly known as the Big Bang - at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday November 1.

Gates for the vibrant display will open at 5pm and the sky will be lit up with the children’s display at 6:30pm followed by the main show at 8:45pm.

And the entertainment commences with the Roger Tuby and Son funfair with loads of great attractions, including the fans' favourite dodgems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event also offers the chance for friends and family to get involved in seasonal festivities, indulge in street food and confectionaries whilst enjoying the fireworks and rides.

Entry is priced at just £3 when purchased in advance* and £5 for standard entry on the day. Children under one metre can enter for free.

Doncaster Rovers season members and Doncaster Rovers Belles season ticket holders can purchase tickets in advance for just £2 (the price of your ticket will reduce at the checkout).

If you want to come along with your friends, why not book a group ticket – there must be minimum of nine people within the group - for just £2 per ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the above ticket options are available until 5pm on Thursday October 31.

To purchase your tickets in advance, please call 01302 762576.

Tickets can be collected up to 12 noon on Friday November 1, if you wish your tickets to be posted you will need to order by Monday October 28.

Only service and guide dogs are permitted onto the site during this event. No other animals or pets are to be brought, otherwise, you will be refused entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that those aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 and over.

*Must be purchased on or prior to Thursday October 31.

FIREWORKS SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – DONCASTER RACECOURSE

Looking for a Halloween and fireworks experience that the whole family will love?

Doncaster Racecourse is hosting a spook-tacular evening on November 3 that promises to be filled with fun, thrills, and memories you'll cherish forever.

Whether you’re bringing the little ones, your friends, or coming as a group, this family-friendly night is set to be the highlight of your Halloween season.

Full details and tickets are available HERE

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC FIREWORKS AND BONFIRE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza will take place from 7pm at Brunel Road, York Road Industrial Estate from 6pm on November 2.

REVENGE OF THE GUY

The spectacular annual firework display takes place on November 1 at Park View Bar, Park Road, Mexborough. Gates open 5pm, with a display at 7.15pm. There will be food stalls, children's rides, face painter and DJ. Advance tickets are adults £6, children under 14 £4. It is advisable to pre purchase tickets to avoid queuing on gate. Admission on the night without a pre paid ticket is a cash only payment on the gate - £7 adult, £4.50 child.

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

The club in Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr will host a bonfire and fireworks from 6pm on November 2.

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm. Fireworks begin at 7:45pm. Outdoor bar and food outlets. Tickets available from the clubhouse.

ARMTHORPE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 4 November. The firework display will begin at 7pm. Robinsons fun fair will be there along with a free climbing wall! Hot food and refreshments will be available throughout the night.

Briar Road Playing Field, Armthorpe.

ASKERN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Friday 1 November from 6pm

Free entry from 6pm. Firework display at 7pm.

Askern Lake Events Field

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL COMMUNITY BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Saturday 2 November 2024 from 5pm

Gates open at 5pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm and the firework display will begin at 8pm.

There will be funfair rides, a raffle and tombola plus street food, refreshments and a sweets stall.

£2 adults, £1 children under 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnby Dun & Kirk Sandall Recreation Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, DN3 1HQ

BENTLEY PARK

Sunday 3 November 2024

The event will include a fireworks display and funfair. Full details and timings to be confirmed.

CANTLEY

Cantley – The Phoenix Centre, 58th Doncaster Scouts

Saturday 2 November 2024 from 5:30pm.

Gates open at 5:30pm, the fire will be lit at 6:30pm, the fireworks display will begin at 7pm. There’ll be burgers, hot dogs, drinks, sweets, a tombola and a glow stick stall.

£5 adults, £2.50 for under 14s. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The Phoenix Centre, Everingham Road.

ASKERN FIREWORKS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A display will be held from 6pm on November 1 at Askern Lake.

THE KING WILLIAM INN

The King William Inn Firework Extravaganza, Scaftworth

Tuesday 5 November

Doors open at 5pm. Firework display at 8pm but please allow plenty of time to arrive and get food and drink. There’ll be a professionally fired up display with galactic fireworks, live music from 6pm, hot pork sandwiches and ‘rocket sausages’ for kids, a full garden bar face painting and flashing merchandise for sale.

WILLOW FIELDS

Willow Fields Quiet Fireworks

9 November from 5pm.

5pm gates, fairground and stalls, 6pm bonfire, 7pm quiet fireworks set to music, 7:15pm live music. Bar, food and drinks will be available. Pre-book your tickets online.

Willow Fields Campsite, Blackmoor Lane, Epworth Rd, Haxey, Doncaster, DN9 2LH.

If you know of a fireworks display or bonfire that’s not listed, please get in touch via [email protected]