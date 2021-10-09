Bonfire Night in Doncaster 2021: Here are all the town's firework displays

There will be plenty of events taking place to mark Guy Fawkes’ night – here are some of them.

If you know of a fireworks display or bonfire that’s not listed, please get in touch.

Please contact organisers in advance to ensure events are taking place.

Your guide to Bonfire Night and firework displays in Doncaster 2021.

ANNE ARMS BONFIRE

A bonfire night display will take place on November 5 from 6pm at the Anne Arms Inn, Suttonfield Rd, Sutton

WHEATLEY HILLS RUGBY UNION CLUB

A display will be held from 6pm on November 6 at Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Football Club, Brunel Rd, Cusworth

Bonfire at 6:30pm, Fireworks at 8pm

Hot food including a hog roast, jacket potatoes, burgers and soup will be available.

Adults £5, children (over 5) £2, Family ticket £12.

BESSACARR BONFIRE

A community bonfire will be held at 116 Goodison Boulevard, Bessacarr from 6pm on November 5.

TICKHILL BONFIRE

An event will take place at Sunderland Street, Tickhill from 6pm on November 5.

THORNHURST MANOR

Bonfire and fireworks extravaganza on November 6 from 6pm at Thornhurst Manor, Holme Lane, Doncaster.

STAINFORTH BONFIRE

Stainforth Bonfire Night till take place from 6pm on November 5.

ASKERN BONFIRE

From 6pm on November 5, Station Road, Askern

SPOOKY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

October 30 at Doncaster Racecourse from 4pm.

HOOTON LODGE FARM

Bonfire extravaganza on November 6 from 3pm at Hooton Lodge Farm, Kilnhurst Rd, Hooton Roberts

TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS

Tickhill and District Lions Fireworks Extravaganza, November 6 from 5pm at Tickhill Cricket Club, Alderson Drive.

BIG BANG – KEEPMOAT STADIUM

Doors open at 5pm. The sky will be lit up with the children’s display at 6.30pm followed by the main show at 8.45pm and the entertainment commences with the Roger Tuby and Son funfair. Entry priced at £3 when purchased in advance and £5 for standard entry on the day. Children under 1 metre can enter for free!

ARMTHORPE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Thursday 4 November at Briar Road playing field, Armthorpe.

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

Friday 5 November, gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm. Firework display at 7pm.

Tickets available from the clubhouse bar at the following costs: adults £5, children (5-16) £2.50, family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) £12.50

EPWORTH SHOWGROUND

Saturday 6 November 2021, gates open at 4.30pm. Bonfire at 5pm and fireworks at approximately 7pm.

At this event there will be food stalls, fairground rides and a beer tent. Parking is free.

£5.00 adults, children £2.00

FISHLAKE CRICKET CLUB

Saturday 6 November

HEXTHORPE PARK

Thursday 4 November

WHITE HART OWSTON FERRY

White Hart Owston Ferr, Friday 5 November from 6pm.

SPROTBROUGH CRICKET CLUB

5 November from 6:30pm- 9pm

Pulled pork, hot dogs, burgers and hot drinks available.