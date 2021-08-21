Blessed with fair weather for today's nine miler

Eckington to Church to Bridge Inn pub

Thus, today Peter Rooke our walk leader alerted us to the possible hazards ahead including a slippery descent, and a waterlogged gully both of which were passable with care.

Anyone who has been on one of Peter’s walks knows what to expect – the unexpected.

There were 15 on today’s nine miler starting at a secluded car park behind St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Looking forward to reaching the pub

Within minutes of setting off we began the three-mile climb to 600ft initially following the Moss Brook, on the Sheffield County Walk, but quickly turning north towards Mosborough stopping for elevenses at a circular metal structure erected as part of the millennium celebrations. Situated on a mound, it gave excellent views of the surrounding area.

We feared rain would spoil our walk but other than wet grass and some muddy patches once again we were blessed with fair weather.

Peter managed to keep us guessing as one minute, we strode along open fields of wheat and barley, and the next in deepest dark forests.

Having made the climb, we now began the decent into Plumbley hoping with each step our boots would grip the sometimes-slippery substrate. Typical of Peter though as soon as we hit the valley bottom, there began a second climb to 500ft at Carterhall Farm.

Thankfully, the peaks done our happy band made our way south to re-join the Sheffield Country Walk now heading west through Birleyhay to arrive as promised at the Bridge Inn, for a 40 minute lunch/refreshment break.

Having enjoyed the novelty of a pub stop once again Peter, rather than take the conventional route back, decided to make us work, with a three mile up and down through fields, meadows, and more forest.

It has to be said this walk had more variety than the London Palladium.

Remember while out observe social distancing, carry a mask, hand sanitiser, and gloves. Obey the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.