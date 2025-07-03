Black Lace star to bring Agadoo to this year's Doncaster Pride
Dene Michael will be performing some of the band’s 80s classics at the annual event which takes place at Town Fields on August 9.
A spokesperson said: “The party just got even BIGGER at Doncaster Pride 2025.
“Get ready to do the conga – because Dene Michael from Black Lace is hitting the stage.
“Yes – the legend behind party anthems like Agadoo, Do the Conga, and Superman will be bringing all the fun and 80s vibes!
“This is one you won’t want to miss. Let’s get that dance floor moving.”
“Doncaster Pride 2025 – it’s going to be agadoo-tastic."
The band first came to prominence after representing the UK at the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest and appeared in classic Yorkshire movie Rita, Sue and Bob Too performing risque hit Gang Bang.
Tickets are available here https://www.doncasterpride.co.uk/tickets-page
