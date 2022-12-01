Bjorn the interactive polar bear coming to Doncaster's Frenchgate centre this weekend

Bosses at the Frenchgate shopping centre say they are “excited” to host Bjorn for a fully interactive and immersive performance.

The audience will be told the story of Bjorn the polar bear, and how he hails from the Arctic North of Canada where he befriends an Arctic conservationist, Ursula, with whom he now travels the world making friends.

Bjorn is an adult male polar bear, rescued as a cub by arctic conservationist, Ursula from the Canadian Arctic, now travels the world helping people learn more about this amazing species and maybe giving them a chance for a pat and a tickle too!

Bjorn the interactive polar bear is coming to Doncaster this weekend.

Bjorn will be appearing on his iceberg in the area outside of H&M where visitors are invited to interact with him by patting or stroking him as he walks around. There will be three 20-minute shows on Saturday 3 December at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Ian Leech, marketing manager at Frenchgate, said: “Doncaster is no stranger to polar bears, and we are so excited for Bjorn to visit the centre.

“Polar bears are very much at the heart of our Christmas campaign, and he is a fantastic addition to have alongside all of the other polar bear fun we have within Frenchgate.