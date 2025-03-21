Bikers set to roar back into Doncaster town as popular bike night returns

Hundreds of bikers are expected to race into a Doncaster town next month as a popular bike night returns.

Bawtry Bike Night will take place on April 2 from 6pm to 9pm for a night of food and drink.

Previous events have seen Bawtry teeming with bikes – and organisers Visit Bawtry want to make it a regular fixture in 2025.

The three hour gathering encourages riders to discover the town and enjoy food and drink from a wide range of outlets.