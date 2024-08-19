Bikers set to return to Doncaster village for huge show after success of summer event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scores of bikers are set to return to Doncaster later this year following the success of a huge bike show.

The Yorkshire Bike Show will return to The Old George Inn, Sykehouse on September 14 featuring live music and entertainment, food and drink and lots of attractions for bike lovers.

Camping will be available at the pub, which also stages weekly bike nights for local riders, priced at £10 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as “the final fling for 2024” the event follows on from a successful similar show earlier in the summer which attracted riders from across the region.

The Old George at Syekhouse is hosting another bike night.

Getting under way at 11am, the feast of fun, which costs £2 per entry, will include bands, food, a bar, an ice cream van, a wheelie machine, stalls and a bike show competition.

The event has previously been held in Barnsley but has switched to Doncaster and is raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Bike nights are also held every Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm.