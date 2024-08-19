Bikers set to return to Doncaster village for huge show after success of summer event
The Yorkshire Bike Show will return to The Old George Inn, Sykehouse on September 14 featuring live music and entertainment, food and drink and lots of attractions for bike lovers.
Camping will be available at the pub, which also stages weekly bike nights for local riders, priced at £10 per person.
Described as “the final fling for 2024” the event follows on from a successful similar show earlier in the summer which attracted riders from across the region.
Getting under way at 11am, the feast of fun, which costs £2 per entry, will include bands, food, a bar, an ice cream van, a wheelie machine, stalls and a bike show competition.
The event has previously been held in Barnsley but has switched to Doncaster and is raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Bike nights are also held every Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm.
