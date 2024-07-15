Bikers set to descend on Doncaster area as town hosts its first ever bike night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorcyclists are being invited to roar into Bawtry on July 24 for the three hour gathering which will encourage riders to discover the town and enjoy food and drink from a wide range of outlets.
Promoted by Visit Bawtry, the event will take place in Market Hill from 6pm to 9pm.
Pizza by the slice will be available from Ben’s Bar and Kitchen, while there will be sausage rolls and hot drinks at The Tasting Note.
Cocktails will be on offer at The Market Bar and authentic Italian dishes will be served up at Ziniz.
There will also be live acoustic music courtesy of Ben’s Bar and Kitchen while visitors will be able to enjoy some of the bikes on display.
Guests will also be able to stop over at the Crown Hotel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.