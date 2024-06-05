Bikers can learn to wheelie as Doncaster pub plays host to fun machine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bikers can learn how to pull a wheelie as a Doncaster pub plays host to a fun machine allowing riders to perform the stunt in safety.

The Old George Inn in Sykehouse will be staging the Yorkshire Bike Show later this month – and the centrepiece of the two day event will be the Max Up Wheelie Machine.

The venue is hosting the debut the new wheelie machine

Riders can learn how to wheelie and balance like a pro on the unique machine, using a GSX-R 600.

The pub will play host to a wheelie machine.

A spokesman said: “The Wheelie Machine is a fun way of learning to master the technique to wheelie, or even for those who just want to say, they have performed a wheelie with no risk to your motorbike or yourself of going down the road.

"Whatever your aim is, our team will guide you through the process of mastering the wheelie machine.

"Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to push your limits and max up your wheelie game.”

Tickets for the wheelie machine must be booked in advance HERE but the rest of the event on June 22 and 23 is free.

The two day feast of fun will include bands, food, a bar, an ice cream van, a shooting range, tattoo artist, a wheelie machine, stalls and a bike show competition plus lots of other attractions to delight biking fans.

People can reserve a camping spot by calling 01405785635 or emailing [email protected]