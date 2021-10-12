Big wheel set to be centrepiece of Doncaster town's Christmas celebrations

Bawtry is bringing Christmas back this year and it is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever, say organisers after last year’s festivties were shelved by Covid.

Bawtry Retail Association has spent several months planning a comeback event that has seen all the town’s retailers and businesses pledge support to bring a real festive feel to the town on Sunday, December 5.

Ross Jarvie, association chair, said: “It was really important to us all that we brought back our annual Christmas event and see the festive magic and sparkle of Christmas return for everyone whether that was seeing Santa, enjoying a fairground ride, or simply wandering the streets and enjoying a bite to eat or a drink with friends.

A big wheel will be the centrepiece of Bawtry's Christmas celebrations.

“It’s been great to see so many businesses get on board and other local partners become involved to make it a day to remember.”

The event, which has been kindly sponsored again by One Call Insurance and Bawtry Town Council, will see a record number of craft and gift stalls, fun fair rides including a Big Wheel, programme of live entertainment, animals from Equine Dreams of Bawtry, a superb nativity display at St Nicholas Church and the legendary Womacks of Bawtry Christmas Window display in addition to the portfolio of independent shops, cafes and restaurants that grace the town.

“All our businesses are looking forward to the entire festive period, but this day holds a special place in all our hearts,” said Ross. “It’s always a fantastic festive atmosphere and we shall look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike.”

To make a weekend of it, guests can stay overnight at Bawtry’s leading 4* hotel, The Crown Hotel, which is offering special rates when ‘Bawtry Christmas Time’ is quoted upon booking.

In memory of a very much-loved character of Bawtry and one of the original members of the Christmas Event steering group, Jackie Strickland, rosettes will once again be awarded for the Best Dressed Stalls.

The event takes place between noon and 6pm and visitors can park at Hudson’s Yard or the Memorial Sports Ground.