Big cash prize up for grabs in Lindsey Lodge Hospice super draw

A top prize of £1,500 is up for grabs with launch of the 2019 Lindsey Lodge Hospice super draw.

It costs just £1 a ticket to be in with a chance of winning the cash bonanza and you will be helping to support the hospice at the same time.

The 27-year old Hospice provides free of charge specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Lindsey Lodge fundraiser Peter Dennis, who co-ordinates the Hospice Superdraw said: “As an independent charity more than 80 percent of our £3.5 million annual running costs comes from fundraising and charitable donations.

“And thanks to our fantastic supporters, we’ve raised a staggering £77,000 in our last four draws and it’s this kind of support that helps us to make a big difference to local patients and families who need our specialist hospice services.” Tickets available from Lindsey Lodge Hospice.