BBC radio presenter to host Christmas party night at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A BBC radio presenter will host a fun-packed Christmas party packed with great music, entertainment and fantastic food and drink at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Radio Sheffield host Becky Measures is organising the Christmas Jazz and Party Night which will take place at the venue’s Hex Connect on November 30.

The event will feature Max Restaino, a multi-instrumentalist and star of Wendy’s World: The Musical.

Max will bring his unique blend of jazzy Christmas swing and party hits to create an unforgettable festive atmosphere.

Becky Measures will be hosting the event at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Also joining the night are Doncaster special guests Anya Goel, a talented singer-songwriter, and social media sensation Council Estate Queen.

Becky will also be spinning the decks, playing all the classic Christmas anthems and party tunes to get everyone up and dancing.

She said: “The event offers a fantastic way for locals to kick off their Christmas celebrations, while also supporting important causes.

" A charity raffle will be held on the night, with proceeds going to the Aurora Centre Doncaster, Wendy’s World: The Musical, and the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline.”

Tickets are priced at £15 per person, or £30 if you’d like to enjoy a traditional pie and pea supper.

Added Becky: “This is going to be a fantastic night for everyone – whether you’re into jazz, Christmas classics, or just want to let loose on the dance floor. And it’s all for such great causes. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to celebrate the season with us at Hex Connect.”

The event takes place between 7.30pm and midnight with a dress code of “glitz and Christmas glam.”

For tickets email [email protected]