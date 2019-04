Pick up a bargain at Baby Dinosaurs pre-loved children’s market on Sunday (April 7).

The market will take place at Epworth Leisure Centre 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The market is your one-stop shop for pre-loved and nearly new baby and children’s toys, clothes, essentials and more all under one roof.

Entry is £1 adults, children free.

For more information search Baby Dinosaurs Kids Markets on Facebook or visit www.babydinosaurs.co.uk