Back To The Future and other movie classics to be shown at Doncaster open air cinema

The hugely popular Summer Cinema will this week feature Finding Dory and the 1985 sci-fi classic Back to the Future.

The free open-air film events sees customers bring their deckchairs and folding seats to the centre to get a great spot to watch some family favourites.

The cinema will show a range of films on Thursdays in August with showings at 3.30pm including Finding Dory, The Good Dinosaur and Sing 2. There will also be screenings at 6.30pm on the same days with films including Cruella and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Back To The Future will have an open air screening in Doncaster this week.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are so excited about the return of our Summer Cinema events and cannot wait to welcome our customers back for Finding Dory and Back to the Future this week.

“We always show family favourites that are a real hit with our customers and this year is no different with a fantastic range of popular films ensuring we have something for everyone.

“As in previous year’s, entry is free and we’ll be providing some seating, but people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs and come rain or shine the movies will be on!

"We hope as many people as possible will join us.”

The full screening schedule is:

11 August – 3.30pm Finding Dory and 6pm Back to the Future

18 August – 3.30pm The Good Dinosaur and 6pm Cruella