Following the success of the market at Easter it will now be held on the first Saturday of each month.

Di Mellis, centre manager, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this fabulous artisan and craft fayre again, our customers really loved it.

“More than 30 local stall holders will be there offering gourmet tasty treats like handmade fudge, olives, baclava and rare snacks from around the globe – these were so popular last time.

An artisan food and craft fair will take place in Doncaster this weekend.

“There will be a mix of stalls each month with food, crafts, and gifts available including artisan wooden toys and recycled gifts, Italian women's clothing, bath bombs, hair accessories, crystals and tarot cards will also be on display.”