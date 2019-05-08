Art, drama and music to mark anniversary

Art will be the basis for a celebration of the birth of Susanna Wesley, the mother of John and Charles, who lived in Epworth and founded a worldwide church.

Susanna Annesley was born 350 years ago, in Spital Yard in London.

Epworth’s Old Rectory’s biggest event of the year celebrates the anniversary of her birth, and the story of how she raised her sons to become men with the intelligence, organisational ability, and most of all the willingness to do whatever they could to improve the lot of the eighteenth century working classes, both spiritually and physically.

Two women, known as the Botanical Engineers, are to stage an exhibition of their art installations at the rectory, in celebration, from May 31.

The Botanical Engineers combine industrial materials with natural to create a whole new genre of art. They create works that will challenge your concept of art, and floral artistry.

This celebratory event will also include a craft fair and community stalls, with local musicians playing in the grounds on both the Saturday and Sunday.

On the Saturday prior to the summer event there is also the opportunity in the garden to see a drama, "I am John Wesley" performed by the Sh'ma dance group.

This is an original drama first performed last year, and combines music and dance with acting. This performance is totally free and will be shown on the formal lawn at the side of the house from 2.30pm.

Call 01427 872268 for more information on all events for the remainder of the year, or visit the Old Rectory facebook page.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​