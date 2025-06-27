Annual Lions Club sports day for people with disabilities returning to Doncaster

An annual sports day for people with disabilities is returning to Doncaster this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45th Fun and Sports Day, presented by a string of local Lions Clubs from across the region, will be held on August 16 at Parklands Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road.

The day will feature a wide variety of games, attractions, stalls and a five a side football contest.

The fun will get under way from 11am.

For full details and to register, please click HERE