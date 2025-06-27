Annual Lions Club sports day for people with disabilities returning to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025

An annual sports day for people with disabilities is returning to Doncaster this summer.

The 45th Fun and Sports Day, presented by a string of local Lions Clubs from across the region, will be held on August 16 at Parklands Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road.

The day will feature a wide variety of games, attractions, stalls and a five a side football contest.

The fun will get under way from 11am.

