Annual Lions Club sports day for people with disabilities returning to Doncaster
An annual sports day for people with disabilities is returning to Doncaster this summer.
The 45th Fun and Sports Day, presented by a string of local Lions Clubs from across the region, will be held on August 16 at Parklands Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road.
The day will feature a wide variety of games, attractions, stalls and a five a side football contest.
The fun will get under way from 11am.
For full details and to register, please click HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.