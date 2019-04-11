Aiming to stay safe in Doncaster waters through new free safety sessions

Young children in Doncaster can stay safe in the water thanks to a new free initiative run by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

The Trust has partnered with the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) and Swim England to offer children, aged between seven and 14, free access to a practical water safety session.

Head of leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, Kraig Kelly, said: “Being safe in the water is an extremely important skill for young people to have and we are pleased to be able to offer this in Doncaster.

“Our partnership with the RNLI and Swim England has enabled us to run these sessions for school children in our borough to take part in Swim Safe during June 2019 for free.

“The sessions are open to schools to book and we are also running public sessions so that all children are able to take up this opportunity.”

Swim Safe is a free practical water safety session, using qualified instructors and lifeguards at open water locations around the UK.

“Our sessions will take place at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre where we will deliver the programme which was created to give young people experience of open water environments that are vastly different from the swimming pools, they have learned to swim in.

“The focus will be on teaching the dangers of cold, moving water and how to self-rescue and call for help,” added Kraig.

The sessions are aimed at pupils who are already able to swim 25 metres unaided meeting the Key Stage requirement. Swim Safe builds on their ability and teaches pupils the essential techniques to enable them to be safe in and around open water.

Any school wishing to take up this FREE opportunity for a Swim Safe session or parent wanting to book their child on the public sessions can book via the swim safe www.swimsafe.org.uk/book-your-session website.

For further information visit www.swimsafe.org.uk website.