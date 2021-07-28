A grand family day out at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall

Roll up, roll up and experience a traditional Victorian day at Brodsworth Hall. Find out what life was like for a Victorian Butler and School Teacher and take part in our have-a-go-archery sessions as well as listening to some traditional Victorian music.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Budding historians can also discover more about the Victorians in our interactive performances throughout the day. From falling about with laughter and astonishment to finding out everything you need to know about the unexpected world of strange lifestyle of our Victorian ancestors. There’s something for all the family to enjoy!