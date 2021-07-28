A grand family day out at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall
You’re invited to a fun-filled family extravaganza as we invite your family to a grand day out at Brodsworth Hall. Join us for a jam-packed weekend of exciting events and experience history first hand. Days out with the kids have never been more rewarding.
Roll up, roll up and experience a traditional Victorian day at Brodsworth Hall. Find out what life was like for a Victorian Butler and School Teacher and take part in our have-a-go-archery sessions as well as listening to some traditional Victorian music.
Budding historians can also discover more about the Victorians in our interactive performances throughout the day. From falling about with laughter and astonishment to finding out everything you need to know about the unexpected world of strange lifestyle of our Victorian ancestors. There’s something for all the family to enjoy!
Click here for all information, tickets prices and how to book: English Heritage, Brodsworth Hall Family Day