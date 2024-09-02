300 bikers roar in to Doncaster as final event of year set to take place
Bawtry was the location for the event and a spokesperson for organisers Visit Bawtry said: “Another incredible evening for our second Visit Bawtry Bike Night with over 300 bikes turning out
“Join us for our last Bike Night of the year on Wednesday 25 September!”
The first event earlier this summer also proved a huge success as riders enjoyed a night of mean machines, food and drink and a chance to swap stories.
Bawtry was teeming with bikes of all shapes and sizes for the event – and organisers have plans to make it a regular fixture in 2025.
The three hour gathering encouraged riders to discover the town and enjoy food and drink from a wide range of outlets as well as entertainment.
