11 exciting events and things to do to look forward to in Doncaster in 2025

From sport to music, to festivals and special events, your social diary could be pretty full with what Doncaster has to offer.
Here’s a pick of some of the major events taking place in our city in the next 12 months.
1. 11 events to look forward to in Doncaster in 2025
The traditional Haxey Hood game, which dates from 1359, will see villagers from Haxey and Westwoodside do battle in the annual game which takes place in Haxey on January 6. Photo: National World
2. 11 events to look forward to in Doncaster in 2025
The Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival will take place in the city centre from May 2-4. Photo: National World
3. 11 events to look forward to in Doncaster in 2025
Doncaster Fake Festival returns to Sandall Park on May 3. Photo: National World
4. 11 events to look forward to in Doncaster in 2025
Doncaster Steampunk Spectacular will take place in the city centre on May 10. Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.