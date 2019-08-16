YWP

10 amazing animals you can see at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has an array of wonderful animals to see, from lions and tigers to polar bears.

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 09:55

Here are 10 animals you can expect to see on your visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

1. Okapi

Okapi are often referred to as the Forrest Giraffe due to their Zebra-like stripes and Giraffe-esque tongue. Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to male, Nuru, and young female, Ruby.

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Grevy’s Zebra

Also known as the Imperial Zebra, the Grevy’s Zebra is the most threatened species of Zebra in the world.

Photo: Marie Caley

3. Polar Bears

Yorkshire wildlife park has numerous polar bears, including Nobby, Victor, Pixel and Nissan

Photo: Marie Caley

4. Lemurs

Ring-tailed lemurs are easy to spot due to their long, striped black and white tails. They spend a lot of their time on the ground foraging for fruit, leaves, flowers, sap and tree bark to eat

Photo: Marie Caley

