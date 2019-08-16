10 amazing animals you can see at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

What's OnThings To DoYWP 10 amazing animals you can see at Yorkshire Wildlife ParkYorkshire Wildlife Park has an array of wonderful animals to see, from lions and tigers to polar bears.By Helen JohnsonFriday, 16 August, 2019, 09:55 Here are 10 animals you can expect to see on your visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.1. OkapiOkapi are often referred to as the Forrest Giraffe due to their Zebra-like stripes and Giraffe-esque tongue. Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to male, Nuru, and young female, Ruby.Photo: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo2. Grevy’s ZebraAlso known as the Imperial Zebra, the Grevy’s Zebra is the most threatened species of Zebra in the world.Photo: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo3. Polar BearsYorkshire wildlife park has numerous polar bears, including Nobby, Victor, Pixel and NissanPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo4. LemursRing-tailed lemurs are easy to spot due to their long, striped black and white tails. They spend a lot of their time on the ground foraging for fruit, leaves, flowers, sap and tree bark to eatPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 3