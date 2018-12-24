These are the cocktails and festive delights on offer at Doncaster's Slug & Lettuce this Christmas

Slug & Lettuce Doncaster will be open and serving even more cocktails and festive delights over the Christmas period.

For those wishing to indulge in the festive fare, opt for something on the Winter Walk-in menu - delights like the Festive Sharer, a fabulous choice for groups, featuring mini burgers and a whole baked Camembert with garlic bread fingers for dipping, amongst other tasty treats!

Enjoy a festive fizz

For that share-able showstopper cocktail the Giant Festive Pornstar Martini is a must when out celebrating Christmas with others. Featuring Smirnoff Vodka, Prosecco, Passion Fruit Liqueur & Puree, Caramel Syrup, Pineapple and Gold Glitter, it’s the perfect accessory for those Christmas catch-ups.

And be it that you are driving or simply don’t fancy something alcoholic to drink, Slug & Lettuce also has a great range of alcohol-free tipples for you to enjoy. From virgin cocktails to Gordon’s Ultra Low Alcohol, you won’t feel left out of the festive fun.

Finally, to finish the year on a high, this New Year’s Eve, Slug & Lettuce will be hosting the glitziest night of the year with The Glitter Ball.

Promising fantastic food and some of the hottest tunes around! There’ll be exclusive offers on the night, such as Bombay Sapphire and Tonic priced at just £4.45. With tickets priced from just £5, this is one not to miss at Slug & Lettuce Doncaster!

Lots of mouthwatering foods to choose from

To book tickets for the New Year’s Eve party, visit Slug and Lettuce Doncaster’s website at https://www.slugandlettuce.co.uk/doncaster.

Festive Opening Hours:

25th December closed; 26th December 10am - 1am; 27th December 9am - 1am; 28th December 9am - 2am; 29th December 9am -3am; 30th December 10-Midnight ; 31st December 9am- 2am; 1st January - 10am - 23pm