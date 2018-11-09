Star of Harry Potter and The Hobbit coming to Doncaster

A hugely famous star of stage and screen is coming to Doncaster.

Ambassador Theatre Group presents

Ian Mckellen will appear at Cast on Wednesday June 12, 2019, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 (£10 under 26), contact the Box Office on 01302 303959.

Mr McKellen said: 'I’m celebrating my 80th birthday by touring a new solo show to theatres I know well and a few that I don’t. The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage.

“Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience. Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself.

“My current UK tour with my new solo show is visiting many places I know well but this is my first time in Doncaster. It’s a happy opportunity to celebrate my 80th birthday by raising funds for Cast’s work with children and vulnerable adults. See you there, I hope!'