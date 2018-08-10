The ten best things to do in and around Doncaster this week

There’s lots to do in Doncaster this week - from fun filled afternoons by the sea or celebrating Doncaster Pride.

Magna, Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX. Monday August 13 to Friday August 17.

South Yorkshire’s best indoor inflatable adventure zone is back for the summer holidays. Kids can bounce, boing, jump, slide, bop and boogie for a full 75 minutes of high adrenaline fun. Our purpose built indoor world of adventure is a safe environment for children of all ages to let off steam and be active during the school holidays. A nominal charge of £1 for under 2s that would like to join in with Magna Mayhem. By popular demand there will also be an under-5s Mini Mayhem sessions on Friday August 17, at 10.30am and an Autism Friendly SEND Mayhem sessions on Thursday August 16, 2pm. Follow our Magna Mayhem Facebook page to keep updated on session availability and competitions.

Details: for all tickets details and to book visit https://www.visitmagna.co.uk//magna-mayhem/book-magna-mayhem-tickets. Tel. 01709 720002.

2. Doncaster Pride 2018

Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU. Saturday, August 18, 1pm.

Hi-Di-Hi: Bev Adam and Rachel Ryan, of Right Up Your Street, pictured with Steve Vinson, DMBC Stronger Communities Officer. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP BalbyBYSea MC 6

Doncaster Pride this year will be headlined by Bang Bang Romeo. We love them, you love them and Doncaster loves them, They will be performing at 9.15pm, a chance to witness one final huge set from them in front of their home crowd and give them their first ever Pride headline slot. For the full line up visit http://www.doncasterpride.co.uk/main-stage-2018

Details: Free event open to everyone. Car Parking available at College Road Doncaster DN1 3JQ, Saturday Parking £2.50 all day, the car park is a 5 minute walk to Pride, closing at midnight, if you are walking from the Doncaster Interchange, it’s about 10 to 15 minutes walk.

3. Wentworth Farmers’ Market

Wentworth Garden Centre, Hague Lane, Wentworth, S62 7TF. Sunday, August 12. 9am-1pm.

Visitors can wander round 25 quality stalls offering local venison, ostrich, honey, chocolates, preserves, home baking, olives, artisan cheeses, sausages, cured bacon, and organic vegetables. Most of this fantastic produce is sourced locally too, allowing you to support your local farmers and producers each time you visit. Our regular monthly Market takes place on the second Sunday of each month.

Details: Free event.

4. Family Craft Activities - Endangered Animals

Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, Chequer Rd, Doncaster DN1 2AE. Thursday, August 9, 10.30am-12.30pm

Learn more about animals which are becoming extinct in this themed craft session linking to our current art exhibition: Endangered and Extinct. 1 hour maximum in busy periods.

Details: Tickets £1.50 per child, accompanying adults free.

5. Music Live Brian Wilson

Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB. Saturday, August 18, (after racing)

We’re picking up good vibrations - The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson is returning to the UK with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin to perform greatest hits at Doncaster Racecourse after racing. Don’t miss one of the most influential and iconic song writers of the 20th Century as he performs selected songs from iconic album Pet Sounds - his top hits and fan favourites spanning his 54-year career with The Beach Boys and as a solo artist. Gates open at 11am, first race 1.15pm, last race 4.35pm.

Details: For more information and full tickets prices visit https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/brian-wilson

6. Safari Nights - Shane Filan

Brockholes Lane, Branton, Doncaster DN4 6TB. Saturday, August 11.

Enjoy an unforgettable daytime of family fun and a spectacular evening of entertainment including live music and a bang-less fireworks finale! A full day of entertainment around the park with extended opening hours into the evening. An evening of brilliant live music and bang-less fireworks. The excitement never stops as global superstar Shane Filan headlines at Safari Nights. No stranger to selling out arenas all over the world both as a solo performer and as lead-singer of Westlife, Shane promises to bring an incredible live performance to fans at the park.

Details: For full ticket information and booking, visit https://booking.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/ticket.aspx?fixture=99ed89c2-3b46-e811-82e8-000d3ab25c54

7. Gin Festival

Cannon Hall Farm, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley S75 4AT. Saturday, August 11. 6.30-11.30pm.

Enjoy a fantastic Summer night with our final Gin Festival of the year. As well as the chance to taste from a huge variety of gins, including many made right here in Yorkshire, there’ll be a great party atmosphere with live music, tasty food prepared by our chefs and a gin cocktail bar.

Details: Tickets £14 + £1 booking fee per ticket and must be booked in advance. For full details visit http://cannonhallfarm.co.uk/events/gin-festival-at-cannon-hall-farm-august/