Star Wars characters to appear at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre

Star Wars characters are set to descend on Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre for Warped Con.

Over the May the 4th & 5th bank holiday weekend, Warped Con will be doing a Star Wars, Frenchgate take over with over 40 Characters from Star Wars in film accurate costume.

There will also be competitions, Light Sabre lessons, Free giveaways and fantastic photo ops for all the family with their favourite Star Wars characters

The aim of this event is to promote both the Warped Con Comic Con event at Doncaster Race Course on August 31 to September 1.

Characters will include Darth Vader , Storm Troopers and Princess Leia.

The event takes place on Saturday May 4 9am to 4pm and Sunday May 5 10am to 4pm in the area outside of Debenhams main plaza.