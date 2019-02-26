Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever UK tour to date including a gig at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

The band, known as one of the shining lights of Britpop in the 1990s, visit The Baths Hall on December 3.

This is the band’s only date in the Humber and Lincolnshire region on this tour and tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Shed Seven, who hail from York, released their first new album in 16 years 'Instant Pleasures’ in 2017 which went top 10 and achieved acclaim across the board.

The tour which also marks the 25th anniversary of their first album release will feature a mix of Sheds classics and choice cuts from Instant Pleasures including fan favourites ‘Room In My House’ and ‘Better Days’.

Singer Rick Witter said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road later this year to play some of our favourite venues and visit some brand new places. See you at the front.”

Standing and seated tickets will be available from 9am on Friday from www.bathshall.co.uk