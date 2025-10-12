Riot Women is ready to rock out on a Sunday night 🎸📺

Sally Wainwright is back with a brand new show.

Riot Women is set to make its rocking debut.

But when exactly is it on TV this evening?

A brand new series from the creator of Happy Valley is set to strike up its first chords on BBC tonight. Riot Women will put the punk in Sunday nights.

Sally Wainwright is back with a brand new show and has returned to Yorkshire once again. However, this time around she is following a group of women who come together to form a rock band.

But who is in the cast and does it feature original music? Here’s all you need to know:

What is Riot Women about?

Jess Burchill (LORRAINE ASHBOURNE), Kitty Eckerson (ROSALIE CRAIG), Beth Thornton (JOANNA SCANLAN), Yvonne Vaux (AMELIA BULLMORE), Holly Gaskell (TAMSIN GREIG). Picture: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams

Sally Wainwright’s new show follows a teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

They come together to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection.

What time is Riot Women on TV today?

The new series is set to make its highly anticipated debut tonight (October 12). The first of six episodes will be broadcast on BBC One this evening.

Riot Women is set to knee slide into the 9pm Sunday night slot. It will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.

Who is in the cast of Riot Women?

The actors who will be playing the titular punk rockers in the upcoming show have been confirmed as:

Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) - Beth

Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) - Kitty

Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) - Holly

Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) - Jess

Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) - Yvonne

Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) will play Nisha, Kam and Miranda: the band’s riotous backing singers.

The show will also star the following actors as well:

Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment)

Sue Johnston (The Royle Family)

Peter Davison (Doctor Who)

Claire Skinner (Outnumbered)

Angel Coulby (Merlin)

Jonny Green (White Lines)

Ellise Chappell (Yesterday)

Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks)

Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres)

Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch)

Amit Shah (Happy Valley)

Rick Warden (Red Eye)

Ben Batt (Domina)

Natalia Tena (Harry Potter)

Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet)

Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood)

Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman)

Olwen May (A Very British Scandal)

Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey)

Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard)

Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air)

Who does the music in Riot Women?

What would a show about a punk rock band be without any actual music to go along with it.

Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX.

The real world duo describe their music as “power pop” and have more than 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. ARXX’s most popular songs on the platform include Ride or Die, Crying in the Carwash and Good Boy.

Where was Riot Women filmed?

It has been announced that the show has been filmed in and around Hebden Bridge. It is a location previously used by Sally Wainwright in shows like Happy Valley.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled to see if you can spot any familiar locations when the show starts this autumn.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.