Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will not air as planned tonight (August 18).

BBC has pulled the documentary from the schedule at the last minute.

A new date will be announced ‘in due course’.

An ‘inspirational’ documentary about Ozzy Osbourne’s final years has been pulled from the TV schedule tonight (August 18).

The legendary rock star died last month at the age of 76 just weeks after his final performance with Black Sabbath. Taking place in the band’s hometown of Birmingham it featured major names from across the music world.

But a documentary about his final years was due to be broadcast this evening on BBC One. However, it has been pulled in a last minute update to the TV schedule.

BBC drops Ozzy Osbourne documentary from schedule

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home | Ruaridh Connellan/Expectation/BBC

The 60 minute film was due to air on BBC One and iPlayer tonight (August 18) but that is no longer the case. It has been dropped from the schedule at the last minute.

In an update, the Beeb said: “The film has moved in the schedules and new transmission details will be confirmed in due course.”

Radio Times reports that “it isn't known why the documentary has been pulled”. It has been replaced by Fake or Fortune?.

What to expect from Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home?

The documentary is said to capture “the moving and inspirational account” of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

Filmed over three years, it depicts the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health.

It is described as being “full of love, laughter and tears” and features the “kind of unforgettable family moments that we’ve come to expect from the Osbournes”. The film is a “remarkably candid and uplifting tribute” to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept that, as Kelly says in the film, “Iron man wasn’t really made of iron”.

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.

“It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Executive Producers at Expectation, adds: “It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly. Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time - our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream.

“Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life. But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all.”

