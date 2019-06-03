North Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day event

Plans are well underway for North Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day that is set to feature the iconic Spitfire flypast.

The free event returns this year to Scunthorpe’s Brumby Hall Sports Ground on Saturday 22 June 2019.

The flypast during the event will take place between 11am and 5pm.

The event will also feature entertainment from The Nottinghamshire Band of the Corps of Royal Engineers, plus children’s entertainment from Nutty Norman and live music.

Armed Forces Day is the chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from those currently in service, to veterans, cadets and their families.

Cllr Elaine Marper sits on the North Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day committee, which organises the event.

She said: “Armed Forces Day is once again set to be a fantastic family day out. The event recognises the important contribution our armed forces have made and continue to make to our country, and is our chance to show our support for the armed forces community and their families.”

There will be lots happening throughout the day for all the family to enjoy, including a military parade, cadet village and cadet games, static displays and living history exhibitions.

Military organisations, paintballing, a climbing wall and live music from The George Formby Experience, Barton Community Band and Sarah Eastwood will also feature at the event.

A range of food and drink stalls will be there on the day, including ice cream, doughnuts, coffee, burgers and even a double-decker bus bar.

Free parking for Armed Forces Day is available behind the UCNL building on Ashby Road (formerly Civic Centre), with disabled parking available at the Sports Ground itself.

Former and current members of the Armed Forces are invited to march in the parade at North Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 22.

The short parade will take place from Brumby Hall Sports Ground from 11am to start the event. Refreshments will be provided after the parade for those taking part.

If you would like to be part of the parade, or would like more information, please contact our Events team on events@northlincs.gov.uk.