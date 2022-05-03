RuPaul's Drag Race: US drag queen star Ariel Versace coming to Doncaster

Ariel Versace, who appeared in the eleventh season of the hit TV show across the pond in 2019, will come to The Library in August.

The name of the all-inclusive LGBTQIA+ bar is a nod to the ‘reading’ element of the show which sees drag queens competing against each other to take top spot.

The bar has welcomed a number of stars from the UK version of the show to town since its opening last year with many more stars of the drag queen scene lined up at the venue in the coming months.

Tickets for the show, which will take place on August 27 from 9pm are £15 or £20 for a meet and greet.