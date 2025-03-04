RuPaul's Drag Race UK star is coming to Doncaster
Michael Marouli, who was runner up in series five of the hit show, will appear at Vibe in Lazarus Court on October 17.
Michael, who has been a drag performer for approximately 15 years, first began doing drag at the age of 22 and has described her persona as "camp, daft, filth, fabulous, and iconic".
A cabaret performer in Gran Canaria, and a winner of Drag Idol Newcastle, she has also appeared on The X Factor.
Fans will be able to meet Michael at a special meet and greet session from 7pm, with general admission from 8pm.
Meet and greet tickets are £17 with general admission prices at £12.
There will also be entertainment on the night from local performer Ken Lambert Drag.
