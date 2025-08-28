Ravers set to descend on Doncaster this weekend for 90s dance classics
Ravers are set to descend on Doncaster this weekend for a full day packed with 90s dance classics.
Labyrinth in Silver Street will host the Saturday all day event which will also include a boat party on the River Don.
The Legacy 90s hard trance festival will offer brings a full day of music and international DJs with organisers describing it as “one of the biggest nights the town has seen in years.”
Dancers have been told to expect a day of “pure energy.”