New gin and cocktail bar opens its doors in Doncaster town centre
A new gin and cocktail bar has officially open its doors in Doncaster town centre.
Pinchos Bar opened with a special invite only night before its official unveiling last night.
A spokesman said: “What a great night - really proud of our team to give our guests a memorable night. We are open and we can’t wait to welcome you.”
The bar, on the corner of Scot Lane and High Street, has taken shape over the last year in premises formerly used by jewellery store HL Brown.
The business will serve a wide variety of gins as well as cocktails and is run by the same people behind Doncaster Wool Market Asian food stall Indian Street Hawker.
Window seating also offers views of Doncaster’s historic Mansion House and the bar is the latest addition to Doncaster’s nightlife scene.
