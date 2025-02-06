Married At First Sight star joins raunchy male strip show bill in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST
A star of hit TV show Married At First sight has joined the line-up for a raunchy male strip show that’s returning to Doncaster later this year.

Ultimate Ladies Night will bounce back into Parklands Sports and Social Club on March 29 – with Channel 4’s MAFS star Pjay Finch on the bill.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster are you ready?

"As promised, we will be bringing our biggest show yet with six, yes, that’s right, six, of the hottest male entertainers.

Ultimate Ladies' Night is returning to Doncaster.placeholder image
Ultimate Ladies' Night is returning to Doncaster.

"Tickets are already flying out for our return with our new show Unchained.

"A show that’s action packed from start to finish.”

The show first came to Doncaster before Christmas – and proved a hit with audiences, prompting its return.

As well as male performers, the night will also feature death defying circus acts and a drag queen.

Tickets for the new show are on sale now and are available here www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night

