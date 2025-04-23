Iconic London bus loved by generations of clubbers returns to Doncaster venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic red London bus loved by generations of ravers at a Doncaster club has made a return to the venue.

The Warehouse was known by clubbers across the country for the double decker bus which picked up revellers from around the city centre to transport them to the club in Marshgate during the 1990s.

The vehicle also acted as a chill out zone for clubbers.

And while the much-loved vehicle hasn’t quite made a return, a new outdoor seating area pays tribute to the vintage London bus with a creation from local artist We Are Blok Heds.

A tribute to the iconic London bus has been unveiled at Doncaster's Warehouse club. (Photo: Doncaster Warehouse).

Revealing the new outdoor terrace, a spokesperson said: “Our most frequently asked question when talking to people who haven’t been here in years is always: “Do you still have the bus?”

“Or we often get from people who still venture down “you should bring back the bus.”

“We tried to bring back the original bus but with restrictions these days and health and safety we weren’t allowed.

“So we’ve done it the only way we know how, with a bit of elbow grease and help from the king of artwork We Are Blok Heds.

“We introduce to you the new terrace, can’t wait to see you all bouncing around on deck and giving the bus drivers - aka DJs – a massive encore.”

The club, situated inside a former warehouse alongside Doncaster’s North Bridge, is one of the country’s longest running dance venues, first opening its doors to clubbers 36 years ago in 1989.