Iconic 2,000 capacity superclub set to reopen in Doncaster creating 50 new jobs

The venue is being brought back to life with a full makeover involving lots of flashes, bangs, Co2 cannons, an all new LED roof, three brand new soundsystems, an official AU vodka bar.

There will be three rooms consisting of The Theatre, The Grand Eye and in the roof of the club, overlooking the whole venue, will be a luxury VIP Sky lounge and bar boasting the best bespoke cocktails and premium spirits.

The music policy will be house/dance/anthems and bass in the main room and an urban room back with R&B, hiphop, grime, garage, reggae and dancehall.

Founder, owner and operator of Grand Central, Connor Heywood said: “It’s a huge project that is still ongoing and I am looking to expand the place massively adding more excitement & more rooms to the club as we go along.

“The full interior design across the whole club has been curated by myself with the black and gold Versace style theme and many more exiting touches like the AU bar, feature walls and intelligent lighting rigs and more.

"It really is something completely different from the old place and we can’t wait to open the doors and welcome you all back into the clubs. The support we have had online is unreal and we are truly grateful.

“This is by far one of my biggest projects yet, it’s gong to be a long journey but I think this will be something really special the clubbers in Doncaster and surrounding areas.”

Events manager and club promotor Kurt Grizz said: “I have lived in Doncaster all my life and seen this iconic club open and shut quite a few times, there’s quite a lot of history behind the building with the foundations all there to open it back up as a fully fledged super club, it’s amazing to be working on getting this open with Connor.

“I’ve seen lots of clubs shutting recently getting turned into flats and stuff so it’s a good thing it’s reopening as a club as it should be instead of something else.

“Like Connor said, this is one of the biggest projects we have worked on, I’m buzzing to not only have my design company in creative control of all the event design and graphics at the club but to run the events and DJs is going to be an amazing opportunity to really bring something big to the town which will be a massive asset to not just Doncaster but the whole of Yorkshire, can’t wait to get started, get the clubs back open and put on some big shows.”

He added: “We will be bringing some amazing entertainment and& DJs to the town involved with brands such as BBC Radio 1, Defected Records, Capital FM, Ministry of Sound, O Beach Ibiza and many, many more, along with a solid squad of credible resident DJs from across the UK bringing our own blueprint sound.”

For the official opening night tickets keep in touch via the Facebook and Instagram pages at GrandcentralDoncaster and @GrandcentralNightclub.

