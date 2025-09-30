Huge Abba party to be held at Doncaster nightclub

A daytime party celebrating all the hits of music icons Abba is to be held at a Doncaster nightclub.

Labyrinth will host the Abba Day Party on November 8 from 3pm to 8pm, featuring all the classic songs of the Scandinavian superstars.

A spokesperson said: “Calling all Dancing Queens and Super Troupers!

“Get ready for a glitter-filled afternoon of pure pop perfection as we celebrate the iconic music of Abba!

"Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love a bit of feel-good disco, this is your chance to sing, dance, and party like it's Eurovision '74!”

The day will feature wall-to-wall Abba anthems from “Dancing Queen” to “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” – dancers will be able to enjoy all the greatest hits and hidden gems that made Abba a global sensation.

The group – Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid shot to international fame, winning the Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo in 1974.

The Abba-inspired atmosphere will include shimmering lights, disco balls, and more sequins than you can shake a tambourine at!

The spokesperson added: “Step into your own mini-Mamma Mia moment!

“Strike a pose with glam backdrops, vintage props, and all the sparkle you need for your perfect ABBA moment.

“Celebrate friendship, freedom, and unforgettable tunes with an afternoon of singing, dancing, and joyous nostalgia.

“Whether you’re a Fernando or a Chiquitita, this is your Waterloo! don’t miss it!”

Tickets for the event are already selling fast and clubbers are urged to book in advance to ensure entry.

Tickets are available HERE