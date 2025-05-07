Doncaster dance music legends join forces for spectacular club night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two legends of the Doncaster dance music scene are to join forces for a clubbing spectacular in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark EG & M-Zone will perform at Labyrinth in Silver Street on May 31.

A spokesperson said: “Get ready for a night that rewrites the rulebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two underground legends. One historic venue. No warm-up acts. No fillers. Just pure, relentless underground music from start to finish.”

Mark EG and M Zone are teaming up for the event at Labyrinth.

"Mark EG & M-Zone will take you on an all-night journey through the best in techno, hard trance, hard techno, and beyond, digging deep into their decades of experience to deliver something truly unforgettable.

“Open to close, start to finish, this is their night, and yours.

"Our first destination - the legendary Labyrinth.

"A raw, industrial space with old-school rave energy, the perfect backdrop for a true underground takeover. Expect booming sound, dark atmospheres, and a crowd that knows why they’re there.

"But there’s more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re opening up additional rooms for a handpicked selection of underground DJs who share our passion for raw, cutting-edge music. This is just the beginning of something very special.

"This isn’t just another rave. This is a journey back to the source.

"Be part of history. Be part of the experience."

Tickets are available HERE

Since opening as The Top Rank suite in 1964, the venue has welcomed decades of Doncaster clubbers and dancers and has gone through a number of guises including Rotters, Elektrik Avenue, Ritzy, Visage, Trilogy and Kooky before its latest rebirth as Labyrinth back in 2023.