Doncaster dance music legends join forces for spectacular club night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mark EG & M-Zone will perform at Labyrinth in Silver Street on May 31.
A spokesperson said: “Get ready for a night that rewrites the rulebook.
“Two underground legends. One historic venue. No warm-up acts. No fillers. Just pure, relentless underground music from start to finish.”
"Mark EG & M-Zone will take you on an all-night journey through the best in techno, hard trance, hard techno, and beyond, digging deep into their decades of experience to deliver something truly unforgettable.
“Open to close, start to finish, this is their night, and yours.
"Our first destination - the legendary Labyrinth.
"A raw, industrial space with old-school rave energy, the perfect backdrop for a true underground takeover. Expect booming sound, dark atmospheres, and a crowd that knows why they’re there.
"But there’s more.
"We’re opening up additional rooms for a handpicked selection of underground DJs who share our passion for raw, cutting-edge music. This is just the beginning of something very special.
"This isn’t just another rave. This is a journey back to the source.
"Be part of history. Be part of the experience."
Since opening as The Top Rank suite in 1964, the venue has welcomed decades of Doncaster clubbers and dancers and has gone through a number of guises including Rotters, Elektrik Avenue, Ritzy, Visage, Trilogy and Kooky before its latest rebirth as Labyrinth back in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.