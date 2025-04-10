Doncaster city centre cocktail bar set for massive relaunch
Vibe in Lazarus Court is bouncing back next month – with cocktails, food, music and live entertainment.
A spokesperson said: “The rumours are true, coming to Doncaster, the official re-launch, on Saturday May 3, we are bringing the R&B vibes at Vibe.
"Get ready for feel good Friday, slay it Saturdays and Sunday fun days.
"Doncaster has been waiting for this, the boujee bar we all need.
"We will be bringing you the best DJ’s playing R’n’B on the weekly, promoting special events, giving you the VIP service and pure vibes!”
There will also be bronze, silver and gold private hire packages available.
Added the spokesperson: “From classic cocktails to a glass of Prosecco, dirty fries or our cheeseboards, we’ve got you covered.”
The bar, which is 21+, will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm until 2am and Sundays from 2pm until 7pm.
