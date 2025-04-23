Daytime clubbing for people who can't handle late nights coming to Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event, hosted by Day Clubbers, will take place at Frank & Stein on Silver Street on May 10 from 4pm to 8pm.
A spokesperson said: “Day Clubbing is coming to Doncaster.
"An event full of energy and nostalgia for those who love music, dancing and being social, but not the late night.
“Expect confetti canons, giant glow sticks, original 90s DJs and more.”
The flyer for the event promises a feast of classic tunes as well as “singalongs and bangers.”
The event is aimed at the over 30s.
Daytime clubbing has been growing in popularity in recent years, with Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure helping to spearhead the rise of the movement across the UK.
Tickets for the event in Doncaster are available now and can be purchased HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.