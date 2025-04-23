Daytime clubbing for people who can't handle late nights coming to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A daytime clubbing event for people who want to party – but without the late night – is coming to Doncaster next month.

The event, hosted by Day Clubbers, will take place at Frank & Stein on Silver Street on May 10 from 4pm to 8pm.

A spokesperson said: “Day Clubbing is coming to Doncaster.

"An event full of energy and nostalgia for those who love music, dancing and being social, but not the late night.

“Expect confetti canons, giant glow sticks, original 90s DJs and more.”

The flyer for the event promises a feast of classic tunes as well as “singalongs and bangers.”

The event is aimed at the over 30s.

Daytime clubbing has been growing in popularity in recent years, with Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure helping to spearhead the rise of the movement across the UK.

Tickets for the event in Doncaster are available now and can be purchased HERE