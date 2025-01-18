Dance music legends join forces for huge night of classics in Doncaster
German electronic dance music pioneers Aquagen and saxophone star Ellie Sax will both be performing live at the event at The Dome on May 31.
The Ikonic night will see the Eurodance duo known for massive hits like “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”, “Phatt Bass”, and “Summer Is Calling” take to the stage.
A spokesperson said: “They’ll be bringing all the energy for an unforgettable set. Don’t miss this epic night, while the sensational Ellie Sax will bring her electrifying live performance – don’t miss the ultimate fusion of saxophone and party vibes.
“Doncaster, get ready to dance – the ultimate dance music event is coming.
“Prepare for a night of epic beats, incredible DJs, and a vibe like no other. Featuring original artists from the 90’s and 2000’s, this is the party you don’t want to miss.”
Tickets will be on sale soon.
