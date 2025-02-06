Dance legends Basshunter and N-Trance join huge Doncaster club show
Swedish Eurordance star and DJ Basshunter will top the bill at the Ikonic event at The Dome on May 31 with British dance pop sensations N-Trance also joining the line-up.
The bill will also feature performances from German electronic dance music pioneers Aquagen and saxophone star Ellie Sax.
A spokesperson said: “Get ready, Doncaster - the full line-up for Ikonic is here.
“Headlining the night is the one and only Basshunter, the global dance sensation behind chart-topping hits like “Now You’re Gone” and “All I Ever Wanted”.
"With over a billion streams worldwide, he’s ready to bring the ultimate party vibes to Doncaster Dome!”
N-Trance meanwhile are known for a string of hits including "Set You Free" and "Electronic Pleasure", and their covers of the 1970s disco songs "Stayin' Alive", "D.I.S.C.O.", "Shake Ya Body", and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"