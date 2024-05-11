Bad Boy Chiller Crew heading to Doncaster as club lines up feast of events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garage collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew are coming to Doncaster as a city club lines up a string of top notch musical events.

The Yorkshire trio, who hail from Bradford and who are also known as BBCC, will appear at Labyrinth in Silver Street on May 25.

Composed of Gareth “GK” Kelly, Kane Welsh, and Sam "Clive" Robinson, the trio enjoyed a number two album with Disrespectful and have also enjoyed success with songs such as BMW and Don’t You Worry About Me.

The group began by uploading comedy and prank videos on Facebook and in 2018, they began to make music as Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are coming to Doncaster.

In December 2019, The Guardian named them as one of their "50 new artists for 2020" and in November 2021, the band appeared in their own 6-episode, self-titled reality TV series, broadcast on ITV2.

And their album Disrespectful was ranked 10th in The New York Times' "Best Albums of 2022" by Jon Caramanica, with the band picking up fans around the globe.

A spokesman for the club said: “Labyrinth is taking clubbing to a whole new level this summer, hosting the most in demand chart topping artists in dance music right now with Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

“We are offering some amazing new events such as the hottest all night club events, bingo nights, chart topping artist bookings, day party events, brand takeovers and lots more exciting parties in the city.”The venue’s normal operating normal hours will be Thursday - Saturday nights, kicking things off from midnight until 6.30am.

The Yorkshire trio will take to the stage at Labyrinth in Silver Street.

The club is joining together with Pop Works, giving clubgoers only one entry fee to access two late night clubs, with customers being able to bounce between the two, bringing two different clubbing experiences all night long.

The spokesman added: “There will also be new additions such as more production, more sound and special FX combined with new offers, new drinks and and even cheaper regular weekend entry.”