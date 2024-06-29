"A cause for celebration": Doncaster bars announce Rishi Sunak leaving party
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six city centre bars have teamed up for the “crisis buster special” on July 5 – the day after the General Election when Labour are expected to kick the Conservatives and Mr Sunak out of 10 Downing Street and sweep to a landslide victory, according to polls.
Social, Mint, Ballers, The Hallcross, Boogie Bar and Mambo have all teamed up for the £20 bottomless drinks and pizza deal, proclaiming: “Things can only get better,” a play on Labour’s 1997 campaign anthem.A spokesperson said: “Next Friday is a cause for celebration.
"Join us for Rishi’s leaving party with a cost of living crisis buster special.”
The offer runs as follows:
Hallcross 8.00pm – 10.00pmBallers 8.00pm – 10.00pmBoogie 9.00pm – 11.00pmMint 9.00pm – 12.00amSocial 9.30pm – 11.30pmMambo 10.00pm – 12.00amIncluded are standard pints - Carling, Fosters. Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smiths, Staropramen, Guinness.Standard bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, WKD, Smirnoff IceHouse spirit and mixer - vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.Standard cocktails - eg Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo, Little Green Man, and many more.
Standard spirit and mixer - Gordon’s gin, flavoured Gordon’s gins Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort , Bacardi, Disarranno, Archers and all soft drinks.
Shots, bombs, wine and prosecco are not included.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.