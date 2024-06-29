"A cause for celebration": Doncaster bars announce Rishi Sunak leaving party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A string of Doncaster city centre bars have announced a post General Election “leaving party” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – describing it as “a cause for celebration.”

Six city centre bars have teamed up for the “crisis buster special” on July 5 – the day after the General Election when Labour are expected to kick the Conservatives and Mr Sunak out of 10 Downing Street and sweep to a landslide victory, according to polls.

Social, Mint, Ballers, The Hallcross, Boogie Bar and Mambo have all teamed up for the £20 bottomless drinks and pizza deal, proclaiming: “Things can only get better,” a play on Labour’s 1997 campaign anthem.A spokesperson said: “Next Friday is a cause for celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Join us for Rishi’s leaving party with a cost of living crisis buster special.”

Six bars have teamed up for the Rishi's Leaving Party event.

The offer runs as follows:

Hallcross 8.00pm – 10.00pmBallers 8.00pm – 10.00pmBoogie 9.00pm – 11.00pmMint 9.00pm – 12.00amSocial 9.30pm – 11.30pmMambo 10.00pm – 12.00amIncluded are standard pints - Carling, Fosters. Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smiths, Staropramen, Guinness.Standard bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, WKD, Smirnoff IceHouse spirit and mixer - vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.Standard cocktails - eg Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo, Little Green Man, and many more.

Standard spirit and mixer - Gordon’s gin, flavoured Gordon’s gins Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort , Bacardi, Disarranno, Archers and all soft drinks.