25 DJs and 13 hours of music at huge Doncaster summer dance festival
Dance music fans are in for a treat this summer – at a huge 13-hour festival in Doncaster which will feature more than 25 DJs.
Dayfest, which describes itself as an inner city dance music festival, wll take place at CoCo in Silver Street from 1pm on June 7.
The music will the n continue until 3am on June 8.
Keep in touch with CoCo for line-up details.
