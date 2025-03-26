25 DJs and 13 hours of music at huge Doncaster summer dance festival

Dance music fans are in for a treat this summer – at a huge 13-hour festival in Doncaster which will feature more than 25 DJs.

Dayfest, which describes itself as an inner city dance music festival, wll take place at CoCo in Silver Street from 1pm on June 7.

The music will the n continue until 3am on June 8.

Tickets for the event are priced from £5-£14 and are on sale now HERE

Keep in touch with CoCo for line-up details.