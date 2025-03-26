25 DJs and 13 hours of music at huge Doncaster summer dance festival

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dance music fans are in for a treat this summer – at a huge 13-hour festival in Doncaster which will feature more than 25 DJs.

Dayfest, which describes itself as an inner city dance music festival, wll take place at CoCo in Silver Street from 1pm on June 7.

The music will the n continue until 3am on June 8.

Tickets for the event are priced from £5-£14 and are on sale now HERE

Keep in touch with CoCo for line-up details.

Related topics:DoncasterTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice