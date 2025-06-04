This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Jacksonville Jaguars and more return to our shores in October with the return of the NFL London Games.

Three games are scheduled to take place - two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium.

Here’s who you can expect to see on our shores this year and how you can still get tickets to the games - including some VIP options.

An annual fixture for every UK-based football fan (the US use, not the British use), this spectacle, usually reserved for late-night sports channels, comes to London later in the year and is once again set to be one of the hottest sporting tickets of 2025.

The event became a permanent fixture in the NFL calendar after the first game took place in 2007, when the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10. Every year since, it has been part of the NFL’s ongoing commitment to international expansion, with the league guaranteeing at least one fixture in the capital annually.

So, who’s playing this year in London? Are there still tickets available, and what about those who want a little bit more of a “premium” experience at the NFL London Games in 2025?

Who is playing during the 2025 NFL London Games?

Get ready for another round of hard hits as the NFL returns to the United Kingdom for their 2025 season of NFL London Games. | National Football League

Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns (October 5 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

It’s set to be an explosive start to the NFL's London series with two teams known for their passionate fan bases and tough, physical play.

The Minnesota Vikings, often known for their vibrant purple colours and fierce defence, will bring their high-energy style across the Atlantic.

They'll be facing off against the Cleveland Browns, a gritty team with a long history and some truly dedicated supporters.

Denver Broncos v New York Jets (October 12 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

A clash between two of the NFL's most talked-about teams, both with storied histories and huge followings.

The Denver Broncos, renowned for their strong tradition and iconic orange and blue, will be looking to make a statement. Standing opposite them will be the New York Jets, a team constantly under the spotlight, often making big moves and generating immense excitement around their season.

This game is likely to be filled with drama and big plays, as both teams are eager to prove themselves on the international stage

LA Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars (October 19 2025 - Wembley Stadium)

2025 also welcomes back ‘London's Team’ the Jacksonville Jaguars, for their annual Wembley showdown!

The Jaguars have cultivated a massive following in the UK, making this feel like a true home game for them. They'll be going up against the LA Rams, one of the NFL's premier franchises, often loaded with star players and known for their dynamic, high-scoring offence.

This game typically brings an incredible atmosphere to Wembley, celebrating the unique connection between the Jaguars and their UK supporters, while showcasing elite American football talent.

Can I still get tickets to the NFL London Games?

Tickets are currently still available for both the Vikings v the Browns and the Broncos against the Jets from Ticketmaster’s dedicated NFL London page.

Are there any luxury packages to see either NFL London Games in 2025?

For those who are looking for a little more comfort attending this year’s NFL London Games, Seat Unique are offering packages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for both games and the Wembley Stadium game on October 19 2025, which include a host of benefits such as premium seats, champagne on arrival, inclusive pre-match food, complimentary half-time drinks and much more.

