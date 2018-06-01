When the going gets tough Billy Ocean adds Sheffield show

Following his sold-out tour last year, British Soul icon Billy Ocean has announced a huge UK headline tour for November/December 2018 where he will perform the best of his greatest hits and favourite tracks.

And due to phenomenal ticket demand nine new dates have been added to the tour for March 2019 – including a show in Sheffield.

Billy is the biggest-selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold more than 30 million records ito date.

He topped charts around the world in 1986 with When the Going Gets Tough,

the Tough Get Going.

Other chart hits include Suddenly, There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) and Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car.

Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean was released in 2016, reaching number four, Billy’s highest charting album since 1989.

Billy is set to play Sheffield City Hall on Friday, March 1. Tickets are now on sale from www.gigsandtours.com